NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Devils, Canucks, Sharks, and the Oilers

Could Bowness be an option for the Canadiens?

Eric Engels: Marc Antoine Godin reports that Rick Bowness could be willing to be an assistant coach for the Montreal Canadiens and act as a mentor for head coach Martin St. Louis.

This would be a great hire if the Canadiens and St. Louis are open to the idea.

Devils and RFA Greer talking

Ryan Novozinsky: New Jersey Devils pending RFA AJ Greer: “Yes, (the Devils) have been in contact with my agent several times. They will probably be in touch soon again.”

Canucks interested in Ethan Bear?

Taj: Rick Dhaliwal on the Donnie and Dhali on Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear: “Early contact has been made between Ethan Bear’s agent and the Canucks. Too early to say if it will go anywhere.”

If Evander Kane goes back to the Sharks, what could the Oilers do?

David Staples of the Edmonton Oilers: Evander Kane is set to be a UFA on July 13th, but at some point, an arbitrator may rule that he’s heading back to the San Jose Sharks whenever the grievance process is wrapped up.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff

“There is no middle ground. For Kane, that is the difference between the approximately $23 million remaining on his contract at the time of termination – and zero dollars. For the Sharks, that is the difference between no cap penalties at all and having to put Kane’s full, $7 million cap hit back on the books for the next three seasons, in addition to taking a player they clearly do not want back into their organization.”

If he goes back to the Sharks, Mark Spector suggests the Edmonton Oilers could trade for Kane. The Oilers have some cap concerns and may need to move out some salary and candidates are Zack Kassian (two years at $3.2 million), Jesse Puljujarvi (RFA who could get between $2 and $4 million), Tyson Barrie (two years at $4.5 million) or Warren Foegele (two years at $2.75 million).

If the Oilers need to trade for Kane, thinks they could also get the Sharks to retain some salary. Would the Sharks consider a Kassian, Foegele and Puljujarvi for Kane?