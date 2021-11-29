NHL Rumors: Canadiens GM Candidates, and Six Players Who Could Be On The Trade Block

NHL Watcher: TSN’s Chris Johnston said that Tampa Bay Lightning’s director of hockey operations Mathieu Darche could be a good candidate to replace Marc Bergevin in Montreal.

Daniel Briere, Roberto Luongo and Martin Madden Jr. could be three other candidates.

Andrew Zadarnowski: “Daniel Brière is an interesting underdog for the #Habs GM spot. He’s VP Hockey Ops/GM of the Maine Mariners in the ECHL for five years, most of it as an affiliate of the Rangers. Brière most certainly worked with Gorton a lot.”

Joe Smith: “#TBLightning assistant GM Mathieu Darche should get a look at #Habs GM job. Ironically, when Darche left Montreal customs brokerage for Tampa, his boss said: “The only way he’d disappoint me personally is if he wasn’t GM of the Canadiens in five years.”

On the trade block

Jimmy Murphy of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: After talking to people around the league, a look at three forwards and three defensemen that could be on the trade block.

Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks – He may have been available since the offseason. Carries a $5.8 million cap hit and is a pending RFA.

Ryan Strome – New York Rangers – The 28-year old has been available for a while now. The Rangers have been looking for a middle-six forward. Pending UFA with a $4.5 million cap hit.

Phil Kessel – Arizona Coyotes – Carries a $6.8 million cap hit and the Coyotes may need to retain salary.

Will Butcher – Buffalo Sabres – The 26-year old is a pending free agent with a $3.7 million cap hit and a $2.8 million salary.

Olli Maatta – Los Angeles Kings – The 27-year old will be a free agent and carries a $4 million cap hit.

Brayden McNabb – Vegas Golden Knights – The Golden Knights will need to move some salary when Jack Eichel is ready to return. The 31-year old carries a $2.5 million cap hit and will be UFA after the season.