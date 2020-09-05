NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Bruins and Rangers

Taylor Hall might have an interest in the Canadiens

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger on TSN 690: “I think Taylor Hall would be interested in the Montreal Canadiens, he likes playing in that environment…He’s not afraid of the media and all of those things.”

Leafs aren’t shopping Frederik Andersen but…

Sportsnet 590: Elliotte Friedman on the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen:

“I think Kyle Dubas has reached out to Andersen, and spoken to him twice…from what I understand he has told him we are not shopping you, but we are getting asked about you.”

Pending RFA Jake DeBrusk

Jimmy Murphy: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk on being a pending restricted free agent:

“I have a lot better to offer and I haven’t even tuned into that yet.”

Potential New York Rangers UFA targets

Vincent Z Mercogliano of Lohud: Because of the flattening of the salary cap, the New York Rangers may be more focused on their own free agents and the trade market compared to free agency.

The Rangers may have to move salary to be able to sign their own free agents.

The Rangers biggest need would be down the middle and centermen are a little thin in free agency. GM Jeff Gorton will likely look for trades, but that doesn’t mean they won’t look at the free agent market for centers and left-handed defenseman.

UFA Centers Bargain Buys – Derek Grant (Flyers), and Johan Larsson (Sabres).

UFA Centers Wild Card – Erik Haula (Panthers).

UFA Centers Wild Card – Mikael Granlund (Predators).

UFA Defenseman Defensive Focus – Dylan DeMelo (Jets), and Brenden Dillon (Capitals).

UFA Defenseman Wild Card – Joel Edmundson (Hurricanes).

UFA Defenseman Aiming High – Torey Krug (Bruins)

RFA Long Shots – Anthony Cirelli (Lightning), Vince Dunn (Blues) and Mikhail Sergachev (Lightning).