NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Flames, Lightning, and the Islanders

Canadiens still looking to be busy

Habs Links: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on the Montreal Canadiens: “Nobody thinks Montreal is done here… there’s a lot of teams who think Montreal is willing to move down from No. 5”

Maple Leafs looking at Mike Van Ryn

Andy Strickland: Hearing that Mike Van Ryn is being considered for a Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coaching position.

Milan Lucic heading back to Boston?

Rick Dhaliwal: Have been hearing that Milan Lucic could be signing with the Bruins.

Chris Johnston: Sounds like there could be a Lucic – Bruins reunion.

Steve Conroy: “If the B’s are truly going with a youth movement, I’d be on board with this, if the price is right. It would help to have someone who’d have the kids’ backs.”

The Flames interested in Anthony Duclair?

Steve Macfarlane: “The #Flames have interest in Duclair is breaking news? It’s not like locals here have been making that connection for the last six months or so … So Duclair and a third for Hanifin is inevitable now, right?”

The Lightning still holding hope for Alex Killorn and Tanner Jeannot

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois said that the trading of forward Ross Colton to the Colorado Avalanche was independent of trying to extend Alex Killorn before the start of free agency.

BriseBois said he knew that he wouldn’t be able to retain all of Colton, Killorn and Tanner Jeannot. He hopes to be able to get two of the three.

Contract talks with Killorn continue. He knows that Killorn wants to stay in Tampa.

Chris Krenn: BriseBois on if the Lightning will have to make more cap-related moves: “I don’t foresee the necessity to trade anyone off our team just to become cap compliant, so no, I’m not anticipating any additional cap-related moves where we would be trading away players just to accumulate cap space.”

Likely quiet on the Islanders front

Andy Graziano: The only news coming out of the New York Islander tonight would be the potential trade of forward Josh Bailey.