NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Rangers, Flames, Penguins, Panthers, Hurricanes and Blackhawks

David Pagnotta: Montreal Canadiens Victor Mete (a couple of days ago) on his trade request.

“I’d rather not talk about the situation.”

“I don’t know what their (future) plans are. As of right now, I’m here and I’m going to work as hard as I can.”

Rumor roundup involving the Rangers, Flames, Penguins, Panthers, Hurricanes and Blackhawks

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The New York Rangers have made it clear that they would retain salary to move defenseman Anthony DeAngelo. It’s not going to be easy for the Rangers to move DeAngelo. They are not considering terminating his contract at this time, and they may not be able to go that route unless DeAngelo agrees to it. A buyout would be one-third of his $5.3 million since he’s still 25-years old.

Three reasons why the Calgary Flames will be cautious with trading forward Sam Bennett.

“Bennett was GM Brad Treliving’s first-ever draft pick, so there’s a lot invested with him. Bennett’s production increases in the playoffs, and he does not shy away from the kind of hockey that wins in the post-season. The Flames know this and value it. There’ve been previous occasions where there’s been frustration between player and organization.”

It’s believed the Pittsburgh Penguins called the Montreal Canadiens about defenseman Victor Mete and the Toronto Maple Leafs about Travis Dermott. The Canadiens aren’t able to take on any additional salary.

‘New’ names to the Penguins GM search to watch are Joe Nieuwendyk and Jason Karmanos. The New Jersey Devils don’t want to let Tom Fitzgerald interview.

A contending team might have some interest in Florida Panthers Brett Connolly. He’s expected to return to the Panthers lineup soon.

The costs to acquire a goaltender are high, so the Carolina Hurricanes could stay the course for now.

Would guess that the Chicago Blackhawks are one of the teams looking at goaltender Arvid Soderblom who is playing for Skelleftea in Sweden.