NHL Rumors: Canadiens re-engage in talks with the Jets but the Kings still the front-runners

TSN: Darren Dreger on Insider Trading on the Winnipeg Jets trade talks and the Montreal Canadiens re-engaging Pierre-Luc Dubois trade talks.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ryan Rishaug: “Meanwhile, Kevin Cheveldayoff, lots on his to-do list as well, Dregs. Pierre-Luc Dubois, right at the top off all those trade boards. Back to being a two-horse race. Where are the Montreal Canadiens at?

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, LAKings, Boston Bruins, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Dreger: “Well, ongoing trade talks right? It seemed like it cooled with the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets primarily because Winnipeg doesn’t want to go into rebuild mode and the Montreal Canadiens don’t want to give good playing assets off their existing roster because they’re trying to turn a corner as well.

But we know as we reported, Montreal re-engaged with Winnipeg but guys, I still believe the Los Angeles Kings remain the front-runner in the trade for Pierre-Luc Dubois.

It’s something we’re watching hourly here and I’m told things are starting to percolate. Simmer is the word that was used in describing the Connor Hellebuyck situation and Mark Scheifele as well.

Jimmy Murphy: Asked a source who has been involved in the Winnipeg Jets – Los Angeles Kings trade talks involving Pierre-Luc Dubois if the Montreal Canadiens have a chance in acquiring Dubois: “No.”

Austin Stanovich: Think the Kings acquiring Dubois all comes down to them being able to sign him to a contract extension.

Ken Wiebe: If the Jets and Kings are able to pull of the Dubois trade, would expect that forward Jansen Harkins is part of the deal. He is on a one-way contract at $850,000 and the Kings are going to be looking for cheaper players to fill out their roster given their cap situation.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – William Nylander, Auston Matthews and their first-round pick

Ken Wiebe: Wonder if the Jets would want to acquire the rights to goaltender Joonas Korpisalo as part the potential Dubois trade with the Kings. If they Jets are going to trade Connor Hellebuyck, they’ll need some goalie insurance.