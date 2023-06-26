NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, LAKings, Boston Bruins, and the Chicago Blackhawks

The Montreal Canadiens may not be out on the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade talks

Arpon Basu: Pierre-Luc Dubois may be leaning to the Los Angeles Kings but have been told that the Montreal Canadiens are still trying to find a way to make a deal work if things between the Kings and Winnipeg Jets break down.

A source that is close to Dubois said that although it may look unlikely at the moment, they can’t be ruled out.

Darren Dreger: The Canadiens have circled back to the Jets on Dubois. The Kings may be the front-runners for Dubois but the Canadiens have re-engaged talks with the Jets.

Puck Pedia: Pat Brisson is Dubois’ agent and he also represents Kings Anze Kopitar, Alex Turcotte, and Erik Portillo.

NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, LA Kings, Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, and the Detroit Red Wings

The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks are talking trade

Elliotte Friedman: The Boston Bruins are talking to the Chicago Blackhawks about sending some salary to the Blackhawks to ease the Bruins cap situation and would benefit the Hawks,

** Update ** Frank Seravalli: The Bruins are working on a trade that would send Taylor Hall to the Blackhawks.

Puck Pedia: Potential trade candidates for the Bruins could be:

Taylor Hall – $6 million for two years

Trent Frederic – RFA

Brandon Carlo – $4.1 million for three years

Derek Forbort – $3 million for one year

Mike Reilly – $3 million for one year

Matt Grzelcyk – $3.7 million for one year

Linus Ullmark – $5 million for two years

Puck Pedia: Hall’s 16-team no-trade clause turns to a 10-team no-trade on July 1st.

Steve Conroy: “Chicago’s a prime candidate for a salary dump, but I wouldn’t move a goalie without an impactful return”

Ty Anderson: Had mentioned last week that the Blackhawks would use some help on left defenseman and they have plenty of draft picks.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks, Minnesota Wild

Could the Chicago Blackhawks be interested in UFA Ivan Barbashev?

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: Could the Chicago Blackhawks look to sign pending UFA Ivan Barbashev to play on a line with Connor Bedard to help insulate him? They’ve got the cap space to make it happen.

The Vegas Golden Knights will try to extend Barbashev but they would need to move out some salary.