NHL Rumors: Erik Karlsson wins the Norris, hopes to be traded soon than later

Erik Karlsson wins the James Norris Memorial Trophy

TSN: Erik Karlsson was just the sixth defenseman to record at least 100 points in a season in NHL history. He recorded 25 goals and 76 assists. He’s the first reach 100 since 1992-93 when Brian Leetch did it.

Karlsson won the Norris back in 2011-12 and 2014-15 when he was with the Ottawa Senators.

NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the Ottawa Senators

Karlsson hopes for a trade sooner than later but wants everyone to be happy

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is coming off a 101 point season and is hoping they can find a trade to send him to a contender, but he knows it’s not a simple thing.

“I think there’s a lot of teams that want to do it. Not necessarily a lot of teams that can do it,” says Karlsson, who holds a full no-move clause and is working with the Sharks and potential trade partners.

“I’m not looking to be greedy. I’m not looking to do what’s best for me personally. I want it professionally to be a good situation. That’s what I’m going to base my decision off, and I hope that obviously, sooner or later, we can figure out what those options are.”

Karlsson has four years left at $11.5 million. He doesn’t have any time in mind, he just wants to play for a team that has a chance to win and to make an impact.

Karlsson hopes a trade happens soon than later to help make the family transition a little easier. They all love it in San Jose.

“The decision, I hope, whenever it gets done, it’s going to be the right one. And however long that takes, it’s going to take. I hope that San Jose gets what they want.

“I want everybody to be happy. That’s the bottom line.”

NHL Rumors: Should the Boston Bruins consider trading Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman?