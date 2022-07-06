NHL rumors: Canadiens, Senators, Penguins, Flyers, and Golden Knights

Canadiens wouldn’t move the No. 1 pick… tonight

Irfaan Gaffar: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said that as of tonight, he wouldn’t trade the first overall pick.

Canadiens and Senators talking trade

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators are talking, with the Senators reportedly interested in Josh Anderson and Christian Dvorak.

The Senators have let everyone know the No. 7 pick is available.

A source confirms the two sides have talked about Anderson.

The source added the Senators like the second half of the season that Dvorak had.

Can’t see a one-for-one deal with the No. 7 pick, but a package could possibly be worked out.

A significant interest for the Senators’ pick

Bruce Garrioch: The Senators No. 7 pick is getting significant interest from several teams.

Since management arrived in Montreal, the offers have improved.

The Senators have left teams know that if they are going to move the pick, they’re looking for an impact player in return.

Penguins are confident on Letang but not as much for Malkin

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall on pending UFAs Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin.

“I’d be surprised if we don’t get Kris (Letang) done. (Evgeni Malkin), we’re still working at it. They’re at a different stage right now.”

Frank Seravalli: Hextall said that he hopes to have Letang’s deal done by the time they leave Montreal.

The Flyers out on Alex DeBrincat

Anthony Di Marco: As of late this afternoon, the Philadelphia Flyers are out of the Alex DeBrincat sweepstakes.

Unless there is a major change, the Flyers will be selecting 5th overall.

The Golden Knights could be looking for a goalie

David Pagnotta: With goaltenders Robin Lehner and Laurent Brossoit possibly not ready to start the season (possibly into November), the Vegas Golden Knights could be in the goalie market.

They have Logan Thompson but could be in the market for a veteran.