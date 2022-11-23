NHL Rumors: Canucks, Blue Jackets, Coyotes and Sabres

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

The Canucks had interest in Blue Jackets Jack Roslovic during the offseason

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets have made forward Jack Roslovic a healthy scratch this season. A source said that the Vancouver Canucks showed some interest in Roslovic this past offseason but the Blue Jackets didn’t want to move him.

Coyotes GM has past trades as reasons why the asking price is high for Jakob Chychrun

TSN: Jakob Chychrun returned to the Arizona Coyotes lineup and played over 23 minutes. The asking price remains high, but there is a reason it’s high according to Pierre LeBrun.

“… I think it’s important to understand why Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong is asking for two first-round picks plus either a prospect or a young NHL player in any deal for Jakob Chychrun. Number one, I think he’s looked at the Hampus Lindholm deal from a year ago where Anaheim got a first-round pick and two seconds for an older player who was a pending UFA and ends up going to Boston, of course the Bruins signed him. There’s the Brandon Hagel deal Chicago getting two first-round picks for Hagel because of his cheap cap and Chychrun is young, he’s got a bargain contract and if history shows us anything in terms of the Darcy Kuemper trade where Arizona got a first and a young player and a third. Bill Armstrong is going to stick to his price.

The Sabres will remain patient with their cap space

TSN: After a hot start, the Buffalo Sabres have come back to earth. Pierre LeBrun said that Sabres GM Kevyn Adams wants to remain patient, hoping they get their confidence back and not make a trade he’d later regret.

“And so yes, calm for now. Not going to do anything stupid, but the next couple of weeks are going to be important for the Sabres team to tell their GM who they are because he will be ready to act to help this team. He’s got cap space unlike most teams.”