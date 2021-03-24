NHL Rumors: Canucks, Flyers, Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Islanders, Hurricanes and Wild

Vancouver Canucks and Tanner Pearson to talk soon

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning is going to be talking with Tanner Pearson’s agent Joe Resnick soon on a potential contract extension.

“Tanner Pearson earns $3.75 million. This is the final year of his contract, so do the Vancouver Canucks have the wherewithal to meet that or go above $3.75 million? Again, discussions about to get going and then it’s up to the Canucks to decide what happens with Pearson after that.”

Canucks getting calls on some pending UFAs

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Vancouver Canucks have received calls on defensemen Alexander Edler (NMC) and Jordie Benn (five-team NTC). They also could consider moving Tanner Pearson, Brandon Sutter and Jake Virtanen.

One Eastern U.S. team showed some interest in Travis Hamonic. Hamonic prefers Western Canada for family reasons.

Would Canucks-Bruins trade involving both Jake DeBrusk and Jake Virtanen work?

Quick hits involving the Flyers, Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Islanders, Hurricanes and Wild

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Could see the Flyers having an interest in Detroit Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal.

Though there was Jonathan Quick – Toronto Maple Leafs speculation over the weekend, doesn’t see it happening. The Maple Leafs likely are looking at the goalie market to see what could be available, and looking at the Arizona Coyotes make some sense.

Opposing GMs think that Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin will make a run at Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm.

Could the New York Islanders be looking at Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown? The Kings may not want to move him, and Brown has an attachment to LA.

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic needs to play in nine of their remaining 25 games or he becomes a UFA at season’s end. He could re-sign with the Hurricanes before that happens.

Could see the Minnesota Wild trying to re-sign defenseman Ian Cole.