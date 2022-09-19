NHL Rumors: Canucks, Hurricanes, Red Wings, and the Canadiens

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Canucks could be eyeing a Hurricanes defenseman

Iain MacIntyre: The Vancouver Canucks are still looking at the defenseman market.

One player to keep an eye on is Carolina Hurricanes right-handed defenseman Ethan Bear. The 25-year-old is on a one-year deal at $2.2 million. He’ll be an RFA at the end of the season.

The Red Wings and Dylan Larkin talking contract extension

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The 26-year-old Dylan Larkin has a year left on his contract with the Detroit Red Wings at $6.1 million. Contract extension talks have begun and he hopes to stay in Detroit.

“We’re having conversations. A lot of negotiating, going back and forth. Ultimately, in my heart, it’s where I want to be,” Larkin told Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek just outside of Las Vegas. I don’t really see myself playing for another team. It’s moving along. I can’t really tell you when or how , but that’s where I want to be.”

Larkin has a no-trade clause. Larkin is a top priority for GM Steve Yzerman. Larkin is hoping that an extension is coming.

Jonathan Huberdeau on the idea of playing for the Canadiens

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Calgary Flames extended Jonathan Huberdeau for eight years after trading for him. He was scheduled to become a UFA after the season. Huberdeau on the idea of just riding out the year and signing with the Montreal Canadiens.

“I know a lot of people were saying that: ‘Play one year and then play for Montreal,’” Huberdeau told the 32 Thoughts podcast.

“As much as I love Montreal, I dunno. I think it’s a tough city for a French-Canadian. Calgary traded for me. If Montreal wanted to trade for me, they would’ve traded for me. That’s how I see it. And I want to play for a team that wants me. Calgary wanted me, so that’s why I wanted to sign a big extension.”