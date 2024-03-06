NHL Rumors: Canucks, Hurricanes, Sharks, Coyotes, Senators, Flyers, and Predators

The Vancouver Canucks have a couple of fallback options

Irfaan Gaffar: If the Vancouver Canucks don’t land Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel, could see New Jersey Devils forward Tyler Toffoli as a fallback. Arizona Coyotes forward Jason Zucker would be interesting too, and the sides have spoken.

Carolina Hurricanes coach on the deadline

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour on the trade deadline: “We’re in discussions but we like our group too.”

The San Jose Sharks have held contract and trade talks with Anthony Duclair

David Pagnotta: San Jose Sharks forward Anthony Duclair has hired an agent – Paul Theofanous. Have been told the Sharks are seeing what his trade value is and the sides have had some contract talks lately.

The Arizona Coyotes are asking for a 2nd for Jason Zucker

David Pagnotta: The Arizona Coyotes are willing to retain 50 percent of Jason Zucker’s salary and they’re asking for a second-round pick.

Keep an eye on Jakob Chychrun and the Philadelphia Flyers

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show on Jakob Chychrun and the Philadelphia Flyers: “I think there are some connections to Philly, obviously his Dad played there, but I think there are people in the org. that know them a little bit..There’s something interesting going on here, I honestly wonder if Chychrun can be on Philly’s radar”

David Pagnotta: The Tampa Bay Lightning are still interested in Noah Hanifin, but they along with the Flyers have checked in on Jakob Chychrun.

Even if Ryan Johansen is bought out, the Predators still retain the full $4 million

Clay Brewer: “Fun CBA fact for interested #Preds fans. Even if a future team buys out Ryan Johansen’s contract, NSH would still be on the hook for the full $4M retained. Buyouts do not apply to the retained amount. NSH is stuck with Johansen’s pro-rated salary this season and the $4M next.”