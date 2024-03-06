NHL Rumors: Jason Zucker, Alexander Barabanov, Tyler Toffoli, and Sean Walker

Jason Zucker getting plenty of interest

Jeff Marek: Teams who have shown interest in Arizona Coyotes forward Jason Zucker include the Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, Nashville Predators, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils and Vegas Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights trading for Anthony Mantha yesterday may have changed their interest level.

The San Jose Sharks are actively trying to trade Alexander Barabanov

David Pagnotta: Contract talks between the San Jose Sharks and Alexander Barabanov haven’t gained much traction and the Sharks are actively trying to trade him. Barabanov is ready for a new team and looking to join a contender.

NHL Rumors: Tom Fitzgerald Admits Devils Are In the Market For A Goalie

The New Jersey Devils don’t want to trade Tyler Toffoli, but term is an issue

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said the New Jersey Devils aren’t giving up and it’s going to go down to the wire with pending UFA Tyler Toffoli.

“The biggest factor is balancing the kind of offers that they get on him, and there’s strong interest, versus ‘that’s not good enough, let’s just keep him for this run’.”

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Term is an issue in the Devils talks with Tyler Toffoli. They don’t want to trade him but with the number of teams calling, GM Tom Fitzgerald has to consider it. They have a price point for him and if it’s not met, he’ll be an own rental.

Toffoli would be a nice fit on the Edmonton Oilers’ second line.

NHL Rumors: The latest on the Philadelphia Flyers, Sean Walker and Nick Seeler

Trade interest in Sean Walker picking up

TSN: Trade interest in Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Sean Walker is picking up according to Pierre LeBrun and teams are showing their hands more.

They haven’t ruled out keeping him because they’re in a playoff spot. They haven’t ruled out trying to sign him, although talks on that front have been quiet.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Teams calling the Flyers has picked up but they’re still asking for a first-round pick. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers have been keeping tabs on the Flyers.