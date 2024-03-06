NHL Trade: Colorado Acquire Casey Mittelstadt and Sean Walker
The Colorado Avalanche were amongst the busiest teams on Wednesday, March 6. Again, the Trade Deadline has felt like it has come early, but it is still two days away.

First, the Avalanche traded for defenseman Sean Walker from the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Avalanche are sending Ryan Johansen, whom they acquired from the Nashville Predators to the Philadelphia Flyers and a top-10 protected 2025 first-round pick.

Once the trade was complete, the Flyers put Ryan Johansen on waivers.

The Flyers were in the market for a first-round pick for Walker. However, the market was not there. However, taking Johnasen’s salary, 50 percent of which was retained by the Predators in the trade over the summer, allowed the Flyers to get the first-round pick they wanted for Walker.

It also helped the Flyers are 50 percent retain Walker’s salary.

Walker is a top-four defenseman in the league and has been a great pair with Nick Seeler in Philadelphia. This is a similar move to when the Avalanche acquired Josh Manson.

Walker loves to carry the puck into the offensive zone. He can kill penalties, and his game has risen on both ends of the rink. At the end of the season, Walker will be an unrestricted free agent looking for a new deal.

The Flyers and Walker had been in contract talks, but the parties were off regarding dollar amount and term. Walker is currently making $3.5 million and was acquired by the Flyers from the Los Angeles Kings in the summer.


Walker asked for $5-$5.5 million, while the Flyers wanted him to take $4-$4.5 million. Despite their place in the Metro Division and a playoff position, Philadelphia stuck with the game plan to move Walker.

The Avalanche were not done, as they traded defenseman Bowen Byram to the Buffalo Sabres for Casey Mittelstadt.

The Avalanche has been in the market for a number two center ever since Gabriel Landeskog was lost to injury. Johansen was not part of the solution in Colorado, and he was dealt to Philadelphia and then placed on waivers.

Colorado is set at the position. This trade was made with an eye toward the future. It is unclear when Landeskog will be back, if ever.

Mittelstadt is in the final year of a three-year deal that pays him $2.5 million.

Under head coach Don Granato in Buffalo, Mittelstaft flourished after a rocky start.

He has 47 points (14 goals and 33 assists) in 62 games with the Sabres this season. Mittelstadt is coming off a career season in 22-23, where he recorded 59 points (15 goals and 44 assists) in 82 games.

Mittelstaft would ask for a pay raise, and Buffalo would not do it.

Bowen Byram was viewed as one of Colorado’s untouchables, but to get better, the Avalanche and Chris MacFarland had to move him.

If Byram can stay healthy, the Sabres Blue Line is set for the future with Ramus Dahlin, Owen Power, Mattias Samuelson, and now Byram.

Both the Sabres and Avalanche improve in a good old fashion hockey trade. The Flyers are sticking to the plan moving out Sean Walker and they look to the future.