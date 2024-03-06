NHL Trade: Colorado Acquire Casey Mittelstadt and Sean Walker

The Colorado Avalanche were amongst the busiest teams on Wednesday, March 6. Again, the Trade Deadline has felt like it has come early, but it is still two days away.

First, the Avalanche traded for defenseman Sean Walker from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Full trade from Avs: Sean Walker and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Ryan Johansen and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 2025 first-round pick going to Philadelphia is top-10 protected. — Ryan Boulding (@rboulding) March 6, 2024

The Avalanche are sending Ryan Johansen, whom they acquired from the Nashville Predators to the Philadelphia Flyers and a top-10 protected 2025 first-round pick.

Once the trade was complete, the Flyers put Ryan Johansen on waivers.

I believe Philly is putting Johansen on waivers. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 6, 2024

The Flyers were in the market for a first-round pick for Walker. However, the market was not there. However, taking Johnasen’s salary, 50 percent of which was retained by the Predators in the trade over the summer, allowed the Flyers to get the first-round pick they wanted for Walker.

Thanks to everyone who pointed out what I missed, that Nashville retained 50% of Johansen’s salary when he was traded to Colorado in the summer. https://t.co/ZKieWa1rOj — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) March 6, 2024

It also helped the Flyers are 50 percent retain Walker’s salary.

Sean Walker has been traded from the Philadelphia Flyers to the Colorado Avalanche. We expect that the Flyers will retain ~50% of Walker’s salary. Walker has been excellent this season. A legit TOP4 defenseman for us. pic.twitter.com/d8dxdygHQQ — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) March 6, 2024

Walker is a top-four defenseman in the league and has been a great pair with Nick Seeler in Philadelphia. This is a similar move to when the Avalanche acquired Josh Manson.

Walker loves to carry the puck into the offensive zone. He can kill penalties, and his game has risen on both ends of the rink. At the end of the season, Walker will be an unrestricted free agent looking for a new deal.

On paper this certainly seems like a player that would do very well on the Avalanche blueline… #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/X1lQbXA9sH — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 6, 2024

The Flyers and Walker had been in contract talks, but the parties were off regarding dollar amount and term. Walker is currently making $3.5 million and was acquired by the Flyers from the Los Angeles Kings in the summer.



Walker asked for $5-$5.5 million, while the Flyers wanted him to take $4-$4.5 million. Despite their place in the Metro Division and a playoff position, Philadelphia stuck with the game plan to move Walker.

The Avalanche were not done, as they traded defenseman Bowen Byram to the Buffalo Sabres for Casey Mittelstadt.

Sabres have traded Casey Mittelstadt to Colorado for Bowen Byram. One for one. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 6, 2024

The Avalanche has been in the market for a number two center ever since Gabriel Landeskog was lost to injury. Johansen was not part of the solution in Colorado, and he was dealt to Philadelphia and then placed on waivers.

Colorado is set at the position. This trade was made with an eye toward the future. It is unclear when Landeskog will be back, if ever.

Mittelstadt is in the final year of a three-year deal that pays him $2.5 million.

Casey Mittelstadt is 25 years old and in the final year of a 3 year contract with an AAV of $2,500,000. He’ll be an RFA with Arb rights this summer and is 2 year away from being a UFA.https://t.co/xEYboumN9r — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 6, 2024

Under head coach Don Granato in Buffalo, Mittelstaft flourished after a rocky start.

He has 47 points (14 goals and 33 assists) in 62 games with the Sabres this season. Mittelstadt is coming off a career season in 22-23, where he recorded 59 points (15 goals and 44 assists) in 82 games.

Mittelstaft would ask for a pay raise, and Buffalo would not do it.

Pretty obvious #Sabres weren’t going into that $6-7M range for Casey Mittelstadt, for whatever reason, and he had played himself into that range. — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) March 6, 2024

Bowen Byram was viewed as one of Colorado’s untouchables, but to get better, the Avalanche and Chris MacFarland had to move him.

If Byram can stay healthy, the Sabres Blue Line is set for the future with Ramus Dahlin, Owen Power, Mattias Samuelson, and now Byram.

The #sabres intend to keep Bowen Byram. They see him as an important piece on a blue line that already includes Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 6, 2024

Both the Sabres and Avalanche improve in a good old fashion hockey trade. The Flyers are sticking to the plan moving out Sean Walker and they look to the future.