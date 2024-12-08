NHL Rumors: Canucks, Penguins, Hurricanes, Predators and Sabres

Quick hits on the Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, and Nashville Predators

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Don’t believe that forward J.T. Miller asked the Vancouver Canucks for a trade.

Believe that the Pittsburgh Penguins have interested in Canucks forward Nils Hoglander.

Teams are interested in Penguins Drew O’Connor.

Some contending teams are wondering how serious the Boston Bruins are about extending forward Trent Frederic.

The Carolina Hurricanes are monitoring the goalie market and are being patient.

Jusso Parssinen hasn’t been playing much in Pittsburgh and wonder if it will get to a point that he mind a fresh start somewhere.

Teams would like to get their hands on defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, who has a year left at $2 million, but the Nashville Predators love him and are not interested in trading him.

A lot of players have the Buffalo Sabres on their no-trade lists

Heather Engel of NHL.com: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that they are not “a destination city” and it’s not easy to lure top-end players in free agency or in trades.

“You have to earn it,” Adams said. “I mean, look, this is for me, it’s really simple. You become a perennial playoff team, you make the playoffs, you have a chance to win the Stanley Cup year after year. You are on less teams’ no-trade list.

“We don’t have palm trees. We have taxes in New York. Those are real, and those are things you deal with. But, and trust me, there’s I think conversations every day and there’s a lot of players in this league that we’re on their (no-trade) list. So we need to earn the respect and it starts with getting over the hump, getting in the playoffs, competing.”

