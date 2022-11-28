NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, World Juniors and the NHL-CHL agreement

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Andre Kuzmenko’s agent isn’t sure what his next number will be

Rick Dhaliwal: The agent, Dan Milstein, on Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko‘s contract (pending UFA): “No clue to be honest when it comes to a number. Just proud of him. It’s been a long road to get him to NHL. Andrei deserves every bit of it through hard work and dedication.”

Nothing significant between pending RFA Timo Meier and the Sharks

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks pending RFA Timo Meier forward when as about if there were any contract negotiations going on.

“I think there’s nothing significant.”

Meier’s agent Claude Lemieux before the season started.

“We have not received any offers yet, and don’t expect anything until the end of the season.”

Team Canada World Juniors and the NHL-CHL agreement

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the World Juniors and the NHL-CHL agreement.

“A couple of things here with the Juniors. Wondering who’s going. It sounds like Dylan Guenther for the Arizona Coyotes, he’ll be going to the World Junior Championships.

There was a rumor about Wyatt Johnston and Dallas. I don’t think that’s going to happen.

We wonder about Shane Wright, who is on the two-week conditioning stint with Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League. Three goals in two games. They’re playing San Diego .

And that’s renewed this conversation with the NHL – CHL agreement, That is an arrangement that will not allow 18 and 19-year-old CHL players to play in the American Hockey League. It’s NHL or bust, back to Junior.

I can report that that deal was extended by seven seasons in the summer but there is a caveat as well. The NHL can re-open it if the NHL decide to change the mandatory return policy. But right now Ron, there doesn’t seem to be any appetite whatsoever from anyone at the NHL level.