NHL Rumors: Cap Floor, Avs, Maple Leafs, Blackhawks, Golden Knights, and Coyotes

What’s the penalty for not reaching the cap floor?

Taj 1944: John Shannon on TSN 1040: “There’s lots of owners who have made phone calls to the league office to ask what the penalty is if they don’t get to the cap floor.”

Avs and Leafs interested in Janmark

David Pagnotta: Believe that the Colorado Avalanche and the Toronto Maple Leafs are two of the teams that are looking at forward Mattias Janmark.

There are several teams that are interested non-tendered Carter Verhaeghe.

Blackhawks to re-sign Subban

Pierre LeBrun: In the few days the Chicago Blackhawks are expected to re-sign goaltender Malcolm Subban. They didn’t qualify him on Wednesday. The plan in Chicago seems to be to go with their young guys in net next year.

Danny Webster: Subban could be the Blackhawks starter next season.

Fleury on the side burner as the Golden Knights look to move others

TSN: Frank Seravalli said that the Vegas Golden Knights have put trading Marc-Andre Fleury on the side burner as they look to trade other players.

“We’ve talking about their No. 1 problem being moving goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. At this point, none of that has materialized in terms of a trade because of the difficulty with Fleury’s no-trade clause and also that contract with two years left $7 million. At this point, it is believed that Fleury will go to the side burner, and that McCrimmon will try and trade some of the other pieces on his roster, which could also including a Stastny, a Nate Schmidt on the blue line, along with possibly Alec Martinez. Whoever brings the best deal for the Golden Knights will so that they can be a player in the Free Agent Frenzy.”

Ekman-Larsson potential trade coming down to the wire

TSN: Darren Dreger said the Oliver Ekman-Larsson potential trade will come down right to the wire and it’s not a guarantee that he’ll be moved.