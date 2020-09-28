NHL Rumors: Cap Hell, and Some Unrestricted Free Agent Notes

Into the TSN’s Team Cap Hell

Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca: Again, teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers find themselves in cap hell because of contracts past that have come back to haunt them. In Toronto’s case, it is having well over $40 million tied up by four players. New York has dead space to account for. See Henrik Lundqvist.

Teams like the New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators are on easy living because they have to spend up. They have tons of space and can make decisions in an easier manner. They have players to sign but again time is on their side.

Something is to be said about the middle bucket. A team like the Boston Bruins is in its own cap hell. Their parent company endured a major financial hit. Boston and cap hell are in the same sentence. It is why Torey Krug‘s rights may just be traded yet.

Several other teams from the middle bucket may fall into the cap hell group when all is said and done. Stay tuned on this as the impacts from COVID-19 have not all been felt.

Some uncertain UFA cases…

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Taylor Hall is arguably the biggest domino not named the pandemic. When he signs, that will determine plenty. Then, there is the uncertainty of the free agent market because of finances, new general managers, and those “decisions”. Florida has not reached out to Mike Hoffman or Evgenii Dadonov yet.

There is Mikael Granlund, who could revert back to 60+ point seasons after a horrid stretch in Nashville. Enough options exist but is the money there? That is always the question but more so in this flat cap era.

With Thomas Greiss headed to the market, will his value get dented by a Darcy Kuemper trade. Kuemper has two years left on his deal but Arizona has been ordered to make cuts and overhaul as needed. This expects to be one crazy Fall err free agent period. The dominoes are different this time around in a year that has been unlike any other.