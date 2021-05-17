NHL Rumors: Capitals, Kings, Sabres, Blue Jackets, and Bruins

No concern for Ovechkin’s next contract

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis on the contract status of forward Alex Ovechkin.

“I’m not concerned. He’s not concerned. Our concern is the Boston Bruins.”

“Alex has been around a long, long time & has a lot of trust and confidence in us & knows the most important thing right now is to focus on the playoffs.”

Doughty sick of losing

TSN: Los Angeles Kings veteran defenseman Drew Doughty said the organization has the salary cap space this offseason, are deep in prospects, and is the time to bring in some help as they are sick of losing.

“With all this cap room, we’ve got to bring guys in. That’s it. There’s no point waiting for these prospects to develop when you’ve got guys in their prime, that are hungry to win and sick of losing.”

If the Kings are interested in Buffalo Sabres Jack Eichel, the Sabres could have their eye on Quinton Byfield or Alex Turcotte.

Some trade fits for Eichel … Could the Kings and Sabres come together on a deal?

Matt Porter of the Boston Globe: If the Columbus Blue Jackets aren’t able to extend defenseman Seth Jones, could they look to include him in a Jack Eichel deal?

The Buffalo Sabres could use some goaltending help. The Blue Jackets have Elvis Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo, with one likely being available this offseason. Would the Sabres be willing to move Sam Reinhart?

The Blue Jackets could also look at trading Patrik Laine and Max Domi this offseason.

The Arizona Coyotes don’t really have the assets to get in on any Eichel trade talk.

The Calgary Flames could use someone like Eichel, but the Sabres may want Matthew Tkachuk in return.

The Los Angeles Kings may have some prospects that would interest the Boston Bruins. Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk could use a change of scenery. If the Bruins are not in on Eichel with DeBrusk as part of a potential package, could they use DeBrusk for a Kings center prospects that isn’t far away from being NHL ready? Could a DeBrusk for Tyler Madden deal work?

Lance Lysowski: (on Eichel) “Hang up the phone if the Kings aren’t willing to trade Byfield or Turcotte.”