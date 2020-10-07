NHL Rumors: Capitals, Oilers, Flames, Canucks and Avalanche

Lundqvist to sign with the Capitals?

Stephen Whyno: Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan on goaltender Henrik Lundqvist: “We’re looking for a backup veteran goaltender. He’s a really solid candidate for us.”

Athanasiou and Benning to hit free agency

Mark Spector: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland on if he’ll be sending qualifying offers to forward Andreas Athanasiou and defenseman Matt Benning: “I don’t think so.”

Derek Van Diest: GM Holland said that he wished he could have the two second-round picks that he sent to the Red Wings back, but he took a chance with Athanasiou and it didn’t work out.

Flames could be busy this week

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Sources are saying the Calgary Flames are going to be active this week.

They are looking to improve in net and could be targeting Jacob Markstrom and Braden Holtby. Holtby will definitely be hitting free agency. If Markstrom hits the open market, the Flames will be all-in.

The Flames aren’t expected to bring back defenseman T.J. Brodie and Travis Hamonic. Hamonic could be headed to the Winnipeg Jets.

Defenseman Erik Gustafsson is expected to hit free agency, but the Flames have shown some interest in re-signing him.

The Flames could look at acquiring the rights to pending UFA Taylor Hall to see if they can get him signed before he hits the open market. May cost a fourth- or fifth-round pick.

If the Flames were able to sign Hall, they could look to move Johnny Gaudreau for a defenseman.

Goalie options for the Canucks and Avalanche. A OEL fallback for the Canucks

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: If the Canucks don’t re-sign Jacob Markstrom, they could target Braden Holtby.

The Colorado Avalanche could be interested in both Markstrom and Holtby.

The Canucks have had two serious inquiries about goaltender Thatcher Demko. The Arizona Coyotes asked about Demko when talking about Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

A fallback for the Canucks if they can’t land Ekman-Larsson could be Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. The Wild have shown interest in Demko.