NHL Rumors: Carey Price, and Back to Atlanta?

Carey Price open to a trade if it helps the Canadiens

Sportsnet: Carey Price is okay if his contract gets trade at some point by the Montreal Canadiens.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“That’s not up to me. I know, everybody here knows hockey’s a business and money management and cap space is part of that.

I’m gonna be a Montreal Canadien for the rest of my life and I’m very proud of that.

So I’m willing to help this team in any aspect if that’s whatever the team has to do. If they have to move money to make this team better, I’m here to help in any way I can.”

Despite failing twice already, Atlanta could eventually be another expansion option

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: NHL Deputy Commission Bill Daly said to ESPN Tuesday on their NHL/NHLPA player media tour that he’s optimistic that a third time in Atlanta could have better results than in the past.

“I think some of the challenges that we’ve seen in the past in Atlanta can be overcome,” and later added, “I think times have changed pretty dramatically and the market demographics have changed pretty dramatically since the first time we went there and then again in 1999. I think a lot of bigger businesses are in Atlanta .”

Expansion is not a priority at the moment for the NHL according to Commission Gary Bettman.

There would be interest from other cities if they started looking at expansion, and Daly and the NHL will listen at any point from interested parties.

“There are potential markets that may be suitable for NHL hockey, so our policy is really an open-door policy,” Daly said “If you are interested and have a plan, come see us and certainly we’ll evaluate it from there. If it becomes something our owners are interested in, we can pursue it. Nothing has risen to that level currently, but that could change.”