NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, and a Top Trade Block Board

The Carolina Hurricanes will be monitoring the goalie market

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said the Carolina Hurricanes are keeping an eye on the goalie market with Frederik Andersen out with a blood clot issue.

“They’ve recalled Pyotr Kochetkov and he’s going to share the crease with Antti Raanta, but it’s not a guarantee they actually sign Halak to an NHL contract. That remains to be seen. Carolina keeping an eye on the three goalie situations in Detroit, Montreal, among other places to see maybe that there’s a trade fit.”

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Hurricanes had been talking to Jaroslav Halak for the past two weeks and he was heading to Raleigh before they received Frederik Andersen‘s medical results. The Hurricanes were looking at adding some goaltending insurance regardless.

The Top 8 players on the trade bait board

Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report: Top 8 NHL Trade Block Big Board for the month of November.

8. Steven Stamkos – Tampa Bay Lightning – Pending UFA likely isn’t going anywhere in-season. The Boston Bruins could be one team interested if he’s made available.

7. William Nylander – Toronto Maple Leafs – Pending UFA with a 10-team no-trade listed. He could be looking for $10 million-plus on a new deal.

6. Kevin Labanc – San Jose Sharks – Someone looking for depth might have an interest if the Sharks are willing to retain a portion of his $4.3 million cap hit.

5. Anthony Mantha – Washington Capitals – The Capitals continue to shop Mantha and his $5.7 million cap hit.

4. Mathieu Joseph – Ottawa Senators – Shane Pinto‘s 41-game suspensions lessens the Senators need to shed salary for the time being.

3 and 2. Adam Boqvist and Andrew Peeke – Columbus Blue Jackets – Both have been healthy scratches as the Blue Jackets are carrying eight defensemen. The 23-year-old Buqvist has a year left at $2.6 million, with the 25-year-old Peeke at $2.75 million for two more years.

1. Conor Garland – Vancouver Canucks – Carries a $4.9 million cap for two more years. He’s been in the rumor mill for a while now as the Canucks have been looking to create some salary cap flexibility. Kevin Weekes reported the Canucks could be willing to retain 30 percent of his salary.