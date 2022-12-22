NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes and pending UFA Jordan Staal

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Sportsnet: Cory Lavalette on The Jeff Marek Show on Carolina Hurricanes pending UFA forward Jordan Staal.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “… Man, Jordan Staal still has it. Jordan Staal looks great. Jordan Stall is still a beast. Jordan Staal, I remember his nickname when he was with the Penguins early in his career was ‘Gronk,’ after the Marvel character.

It sounds like everything is pointing at an extension for Jordan Staal and Carolina. This guy isn’t interested in going anywhere else.

Lavalette: “Yeah, you know it’s funny that at the end of season availability last year, I think I asked him, what are your plans, are there going to be talks of an extension this offseason and he kind of dodged it and said maybe next year we’ll go out with a bang. I think it kind of gave everyone pause. Maybe he doesn’t want to play beyond next year.

But, just at the start of this season both he and Don Waddell have said that they’re going to talk things through. It shouldn’t be a problem to get him extended.

You know that everything he did , in that third period, the most amazing thing to me was once the Penguins pulled Casey DeSmith and they had four faceoffs in the Carolina end, Jordan Staal beat Sidney Crosby on all four. And he hadn’t had particularly a good night in the circle.

He’s just a horse. I don’t know how else to describe him. He’s a dominant force out there. He’s not your typical captain who’s the top scorer on the team or anything but they follow his lead. His work ethic and everything. Just a dominant force on the ice every night. Shift after shift.

Marek: “He’s been outstanding.”