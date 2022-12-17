NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, and Players who could be moved and where they could end up

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

The Hurricanes may carry three goalies

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: When Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is ready to return, get the sense that they will carry three goaltender for a bit. Pyotr Kochetkov and Antti Raanta being the other two. Andersen and Raanta are injury prone.

The 23-year-old Kochetkov signed a four-year extension $2 million per last month. The move surprised some.

Players who could be moved and where they could end up

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report: A look at 10 players who could be traded by the March 3rd trade deadline that could push a contender over the top and which team could land him.

Jonathan Toews – Colorado Avalanche: Would be a good fit on a team looking for help down the middle.

Bo Horvat – New Jersey Devils: A surprise team this season that could make even more noise.

Ryan O’Reilly – Dallas Stars: The Stars would be deep with Joe Pavelski, Tyler Seguin and O’Reilly down the middle.

Jakob Chychrun – Toronto Maple Leafs: He’s not a star that can play in every situation, but the Leafs don’t need that. A friendly contract.

Gustav Nyquist – Boston Bruins: Adding scoring depth to their middle-six.

Any goaltender – Los Angeles Kings: There are not many rental options. Cam Talbot could be the best option.

Shayne Gostisbehere – Vegas Golden Knights: Added depth and a boost to the power play.

Vladimir Tarasenko – New York Rangers: Could use an impact scorer on the wing.

Erik Karlsson – Seattle Kraken: Would he accept a trade to Seattle and can they make the contract work?

Patrick Kane – New York Islanders: May not fit their defensive play but would be a huge boost to their top line.