NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, and Players who could be moved and where they could end up
The Hurricanes may carry three goalies

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: When Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is ready to return, get the sense that they will carry three goaltender for a bit. Pyotr Kochetkov and Antti Raanta being the other two. Andersen and Raanta are injury prone.

The 23-year-old Kochetkov signed a four-year extension $2 million per last month. The move surprised some.

Players who could be moved and where they could end up

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report: A look at 10 players who could be traded by the March 3rd trade deadline that could push a contender over the top and which team could land him.

Jonathan Toews – Colorado Avalanche: Would be a good fit on a team looking for help down the middle.

Bo Horvat – New Jersey Devils: A surprise team this season that could make even more noise.

Ryan O’Reilly – Dallas Stars: The Stars would be deep with Joe Pavelski, Tyler Seguin and O’Reilly down the middle.

Jakob Chychrun – Toronto Maple Leafs: He’s not a star that can play in every situation, but the Leafs don’t need that. A friendly contract.

Gustav Nyquist – Boston Bruins: Adding scoring depth to their middle-six.

Any goaltender – Los Angeles Kings: There are not many rental options. Cam Talbot could be the best option.

Shayne Gostisbehere – Vegas Golden Knights: Added depth and a boost to the power play.

Vladimir Tarasenko – New York Rangers: Could use an impact scorer on the wing.

Erik Karlsson – Seattle Kraken: Would he accept a trade to Seattle and can they make the contract work?

Patrick Kane – New York Islanders: May not fit their defensive play but would be a huge boost to their top line.

 