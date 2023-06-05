NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, and teams who might have interest in trading for Mark Scheifele

The Carolina Hurricanes could use a superstar

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: One thing the Carolina Hurricanes continue to miss is a true superstar. They had tried to acquire Matthew Tkachuk last offseason.

If the Toronto Maple Leafs were willing to trade forward Mitch Marner, could a deal be worked out? notes giving “up a Seth Jarvis? Brett Pesce? Svechnikov? A package including more than one of them?”

They have some contracts coming up after next season and the following, so their window with some flexibility could be getting smaller.

Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun: Mark Scheifele may be the hardest for the Winnipeg Jets to trade this offseason from the group with Connor Hellebuyck and Pierre-Luc Dubois given what he’s meant to the organization.

If they aren’t going to extend Scheifele and Hellebuyck, they must be moved as they enter the final year of their contracts. They should get the best value for them before the NHL draft later this month. Scheifele has a 10-team no-trade clause.

With Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci potentially retiring, they could be in the market for a center. If so, the Jets should target Jake DeBrusk and Brandon Carlo.

If the Carolina Hurricanes are looking for a center and more scoring, they might have an interest in Scheifele. The Jets should target Seth Jarvis, or Martin Necas and Brett Pesce. The Jets could also look to add Brenden Dillon and Ville Heinola in a bigger deal. Would the Jets be interested in Jesperi Kotkaniemi?

Would the Detroit Red Wings be interested? They have lots of cap space and could use a center behind Dylan Larkin. The Wings have the No. 9 pick or Marco Kasper. Could they make a huge deal and involve Hellebuyck as well?

What about an Elias Lindholm for Scheifele deal? The Jets would want a contract extension in place.