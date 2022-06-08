NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, and the Calgary Flames

Can Martin Necas regain his scoring touch and a possible move to center?

Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer: The Carolina Hurricanes could be looking for a scorer this offseason through trade or free agency, or could the scorer come from within – Martin Necas.

After 14 goals and 41 points in 53 in games in 2020-21, he followed it up with 14 goals and 40 points in 78 games this past season.

Necas plans on having a bounce-back season next year but the pending RFA will need a new contract first.

“I would love to stay,” Necas said. “We’ve got to figure everything out this summer. I hope it will end good for both ways and I’ll be here next year.”

Necas was drafted as a center but has played wing in the Hurricanes organization. After a one-on-one meeting with coach Rod Brind’Amour last week, there could be an opportunity for Necas to play some center next year.

Can Mangiapane and Tkachuk get a long-term deal if Gaudreau gets one?

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: (mailbag) 50-50 on whether the Calgary Flames will re-sign pending UFA Johnny Gaudreau to a long-term contract. If he wants to stay, the Flames should have the money for him. Believe that it could take an eight-year contract at $10 million per.

Unless Gaudreau doesn’t re-sign, it would be a surprise if Andrew Mangiapane and Matthew Tkachuk signed long-term contracts this offseason. Both could be UFAs after next season and could get more money then. The Flames wouldn’t really be in a position to offer all three big, long-term deals.

Milan Lucic‘s eight-team trade list turns to ten teams on July 1st. He’s also owed a $3 million bonus this offseason. His salary is only $1 million and a cap hit of $5.25 million – the Oilers are carrying the remaining $750,000. Would a salary floor team be interested?

Would be really hard to move Sean Monahan‘s $6.375 million cap hit and can’t buy out with as he’s still recovering from hip surgery.

Pending UFA defensemen Erik Gudbranson and Nikita Zadorov likely priced themselves out of Calgary.