NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, and the San Jose Sharks

Keys to the offseason for the Carolina Hurricanes
Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: The Hurricanes have two pending UFA goalies in Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta. Only Pyotr Kochetkov is under contract and he may not be ready to be the No. 1 just yet. They’ll likely extend one goalie or check out the goalie market.
They’ll need to find some depth up front. Veterans Jesper Fast, Jordan Staal and Paul Stastny are free agents.
They’ll need to make a decision with pending RFA Jesse Puljujarvi.
2023 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 3rd (PHI), 4th, 5th, 5th (VAN), 6th, 6th (CHI), 7th
Free agents and cap projections
2023 UFAs – Paul Stastny, Jordan Staal, Max Pacioretty, Jesper Fast, Derek Stepan, Ondrej Kase, Calvin de Haan, Jake Gardiner, Shayne Gostisbehere, Frederik Andersen, Antti Raanta, Ryan Dzingel, MacKenzie MacEachern, William Lagesson, and Malte Stromwall.
2023 RFAs – Jesse Puljujarvi, Dylan Coghlan, Cavan Fitzgerald, Tarmo Reunanen, Maxime Lajoie, Stelio Mattheos, Jonathan Dugan, Dominik Bokk, Joey Keane, Jesper Sellgren, Oliwer Kaski, and Zachary Sawchenko.
2024 UFAs – Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen, Jordan Martinook, Stefan Noesen, Jesse Puljujarvi, Brady Skjei, Brett Pesce, Jalen Chatfield, and Cavan Fitzgerald.
2024 RFAs – Martin Necas, Jack Drury, Seth Jarvis, Ryan Suzuki, Jamieson Rees, Tuukka Tiedsola, and Blake Murray.
Could the San Jose Sharks consider trading the No. 4 pick?
Corey Masisak of The Athletic: Would San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier consider trading the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft?
“I won’t rule anything out,” Grier said at his end-of-season availability. “I think there’d have to be a pretty significant offer to move out of four, but you never know what happens when you get close to the draft. If there’s a player another team really likes, we’ll listen. But it would take a lot.”
Back in 2004, the Columbus Blue Jackets traded the No. 4 pick for the No. 8 and No. 59 picks. It would take more than that for the Sharks to move the No. 4 pick this year.
TSN’s Craig Button notes that after Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli is projected to be next. The next three Leo Carlsson, Matvei Michkov and Will Smith could all be as good as Fantilli.
Teams that have multiple picks that might make the Sharks think seriously are the St. Louis Blues (No. 10, 25 and 29 or 30) and the Detroit Red Wings (No. 9 and 17 and three second-round picks). The Arizona Coyotes are at No. 6 and 12, with the Sharks at No. 4 and 26 – a swap?