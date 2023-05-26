NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, and the San Jose Sharks

Keys to the offseason for the Carolina Hurricanes

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: The Hurricanes have two pending UFA goalies in Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta. Only Pyotr Kochetkov is under contract and he may not be ready to be the No. 1 just yet. They’ll likely extend one goalie or check out the goalie market.

They’ll need to find some depth up front. Veterans Jesper Fast, Jordan Staal and Paul Stastny are free agents.

They’ll need to make a decision with pending RFA Jesse Puljujarvi.

2023 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 3rd (PHI), 4th, 5th, 5th (VAN), 6th, 6th (CHI), 7th

Free agents and cap projections

2023 UFAs – Paul Stastny, Jordan Staal, Max Pacioretty, Jesper Fast, Derek Stepan, Ondrej Kase, Calvin de Haan, Jake Gardiner, Shayne Gostisbehere, Frederik Andersen, Antti Raanta, Ryan Dzingel, MacKenzie MacEachern, William Lagesson, and Malte Stromwall.

2023 RFAs – Jesse Puljujarvi, Dylan Coghlan, Cavan Fitzgerald, Tarmo Reunanen, Maxime Lajoie, Stelio Mattheos, Jonathan Dugan, Dominik Bokk, Joey Keane, Jesper Sellgren, Oliwer Kaski, and Zachary Sawchenko.

2024 UFAs – Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen, Jordan Martinook, Stefan Noesen, Jesse Puljujarvi, Brady Skjei, Brett Pesce, Jalen Chatfield, and Cavan Fitzgerald.

2024 RFAs – Martin Necas, Jack Drury, Seth Jarvis, Ryan Suzuki, Jamieson Rees, Tuukka Tiedsola, and Blake Murray.