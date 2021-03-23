NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, and the San Jose Sharks

Hamilton and Canes to table talks until the offseason

NHL.com: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said that contract extension talks with pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Dougie Hamilton will wait until the offseason.

“We’ve both decided that it would be best for both sides to just wait until the end of the year,” Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said on the “DFO Rundown” podcast Monday. “Let’s sit down and see if we can hammer out a deal, put it on the back burner so Dougie can worry about playing hockey at this point. “We’ve talked to him. He wants to stay here. We want to keep Dougie. We love Dougie. He fits in well with our team, coaches like him.”

Hurricanes and Brind’Amour close to an extension

NHL.com: Hurricanes GM Waddell also said that they are close to an extension with head coach Rod Brind’Amour.

“I’ve had lots of great discussions, and we’re getting close, it’s just a matter of time,” Waddell said. “I’m 99.9 percent that Rod will be our coach for this franchise in the upcoming years for sure.”

Marleau would consider a trade to a Cup contender

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: Patrick Marleau has five points in 30 games while starting 18 of them on the fourth line. He is 13 games away from tying Gordie Howe for the most games played and is scheduled to break the record on April 19th again the Vegas Golden Knights.

The NHL traded deadline is April 12th, and winning a Stanley Cup is his priority over breaking the record. The Sharks are obviously not Cup contenders. Last season Marleau was dealt to the Penguins and he may be open to the idea of it happening again this season at the deadline.

“I wouldn’t actively maybe look for it, but if it does happen or it does come, or a team wants me, that’s something you have to seriously consider,” he said. “Obviously, that’s still my goal, to win a Stanley Cup. It would definitely be something to consider.”

Marleau also added that he’s open to the idea of playing next season.