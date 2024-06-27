NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, Buffalo Sabres, and Martin Necas

Carolina Hurricanes GM has a lot of work to do. Are the Sabres interested in Martin Necas?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on a busy time for Carolina Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky with Martin Necas, Jake Guentzel among other big decisions. Could the Buffalo Sabres be in on Necas?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Rishaug: “Eric Tulsky. Welcome to the big chair. Here’s your list, about 15 items long. Pierre, he’s gonna have to prioritize here. Martin Necas has to be near the top of that.

LeBrun: “For sure. You know, I met with Eric Tulsky on this day for a sit down for The Athletic. You know, and I said a year ago, Brad Treliving had just been on the job for Toronto and he told the media he was drinking out of a fire hose when he got to the draft in Nashville. Well, guess what? The fire hose has been passed on Eric Tulsky.

Several teams are still in on Martin Necas and that is a priority for Eric Tulsky. Obviously, he couldn’t get into details on that, but what I can tell you from other league sources, there is one team that has jumped to the front of the queue and that team has a pick dangling and Friday night’s first round. And that could be the team that completes a deal with Carolina within the next 48 hours.

If not, I think Carolina is ready to keep him. If, they’re not going to force a deal if no one’s willing to that price.

I will say this, I think the Buffalo Sabres could be that team they’re among the teams bidding hard on Necas. They have a lot of interest. We’ll see if it’s them.

In the meantime, Carolina is still trying to resign Jake Guentzel. And Tulsky told me today, that’s a huge priority for them to continue to make new offers. They believe they have a shot at signing him. What they can do that no other team could do is eight years.

But in the meantime, we know Vancouver among the team is waiting and hoping for Jake Guentzel to get the market on Monday.