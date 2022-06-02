NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, New York Islanders, and Johnny Gaudreau

Jordan Staal will play out his contract

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal will be entering the final year of his contract next season: “It’s been a great ride, obviously. … I’m gonna ride out this contract, 11 years is a long time here, hopefully go out with a bang and then see where things go.”

Cory Lavalette: Staal continued: “I’m a Carolina Hurricane and that’s where my mind’s at right now, and I don’t think extending this summer is going to change any of that. … Decision-making will be after the next season.”

Tony DeAngelo hopes he can re-sign with the Hurricanes

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes pending RFA defenseman Tony DeAngelo said how much he appreciated the Hurricanes organization and how they welcomed him in.

“I’m a loyal guy. The #Canes were good to me, so hopefully we can get something done.”

Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: The Calgary Flames have said they will do all they can to re-sign pending UFA Johnny Gaudreau but if they can’t, could the New York Islanders have a chance? Slim, but not impossible.

A source said at the All-Star break that Gaudreau wants to remain in Calgary but if a deal can’t be reached with the Flames, he’d have a lot of interest in the Islanders. That was before Barry Trotz was fired.

Gaudreau should be asking for $10 million but could look for an eight-year deal from the Flames for something closer to $9 million.

The Islanders have about $12 million in salary cap space and defenseman Noah Dobson is basically the only critical player they need to re-sign. It could take around $4.5 million to re-sign Dobson.

Josh Bailey and Semyon Varlamov are each at $5 million and could be moved this offseason. Anthony Beauvillier comes in at $4.15 million for two more years could be moved as well.

The Islanders do need some help in their top-six as well as on the blue line.