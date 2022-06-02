NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, New York Islanders, and Johnny Gaudreau

Jordan Staal will play out his contract
Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal will be entering the final year of his contract next season: “It’s been a great ride, obviously. … I’m gonna ride out this contract, 11 years is a long time here, hopefully go out with a bang and then see where things go.”
Cory Lavalette: Staal continued: “I’m a Carolina Hurricane and that’s where my mind’s at right now, and I don’t think extending this summer is going to change any of that. … Decision-making will be after the next season.”
Tony DeAngelo hopes he can re-sign with the Hurricanes
Walt Ruff: Hurricanes pending RFA defenseman Tony DeAngelo said how much he appreciated the Hurricanes organization and how they welcomed him in.
“I’m a loyal guy. The #Canes were good to me, so hopefully we can get something done.”
Could the Islanders be interested in Johnny Gaudreau, and vice versa? Islanders trade candidates
Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: The Calgary Flames have said they will do all they can to re-sign pending UFA Johnny Gaudreau but if they can’t, could the New York Islanders have a chance? Slim, but not impossible.
A source said at the All-Star break that Gaudreau wants to remain in Calgary but if a deal can’t be reached with the Flames, he’d have a lot of interest in the Islanders. That was before Barry Trotz was fired.
Gaudreau should be asking for $10 million but could look for an eight-year deal from the Flames for something closer to $9 million.
The Islanders have about $12 million in salary cap space and defenseman Noah Dobson is basically the only critical player they need to re-sign. It could take around $4.5 million to re-sign Dobson.
Josh Bailey and Semyon Varlamov are each at $5 million and could be moved this offseason. Anthony Beauvillier comes in at $4.15 million for two more years could be moved as well.
The Islanders do need some help in their top-six as well as on the blue line.