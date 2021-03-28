NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Hurricanes called on Hamonic, who doesn’t want to go anywhere

Sportsnet: The Carolina Hurricanes are looking for a defenseman and have called the Vancouver Canucks about Travis Hamonic according to Elliotte Friedman. Hamonic isn’t interested in going anywhere though.

“Carolina is looking for a right-handed shot defenceman who fits Hamonic’s mould. I think they did ask about Vancouver about Hamonic, but, as we all know, Hamonic prefers to stay locally in Western Canada. He isn’t going and he’s not going to be waiving his no-trade clause this season.”

Hamonic mentioned earlier this month (Vancouver Province) that he hopes to main in Vancouver long-term.

“I’d love it,” said Hamonic. “When we decided on Vancouver, we looked at it as a long-term situation of where we wanted to be for my career and family. I’ve loved every second of it and it’s been a good fit. Hopefully, something can transpire and make it work, but I’m not looking at that right now. “A lot of things have to happen with guys before those conversations are had with me and that’s fine. I’m trying to enjoy my time and it’s great to be out there playing.”

It will be an interesting trade deadline for the Chicago Blackhawks

Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: The Chicago Blackhawks could go in several directions leading up to the trade deadline. They could move out some pending UFAs, bring in a bad contract with an asset or two attached, and they could bring in someone that fits their long-term plans.

Eric Staal netted the Buffalo Sabres a third- and fifth-round pick. The Blackhawks might be able to get a late-round pick for Carl Soderberg or Lucas Wallmark, and it might not even be worth it.

“To make a trade just to make a trade when the return is minimal, I don’t know if I would feel compelled to do that,” Bowman told The Athletic on Thursday. “If there’s a situation that comes up where we feel we’re going to be getting something of value, could be a draft pick or it could be one of those other avenues, then I think we would have to go and really investigate that and play it out. But I don’t sense that there’s this need to do something just to kind of get on the board. That doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense.”

GM Stan Bowman said that there is not a lot going on right now. He’s held some preliminary talks. but many teams still accessing where they are.