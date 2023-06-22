NHL Rumors: Carson Soucy, Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Canucks and Penguins would likely be interested in Carson Soucy

Rick Dhaliwal: Believe that if Seattle Kraken pending UFA defenseman Carson Soucy hits free agency on July 1st, the Vancouver Canucks would be one of the teams interested.

Jesse Marshall: Believe that Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey ops Kyle Dubas will be all over Carson Soucy as well if he gets to the open market.

Hard to see some Leafs UFAs re-signing now

@nylanderthews: Chris Johnston was on TSN 1050 radio in Toronto and said that since it’s getting closer to July 1st and the start of free agency, that it’s hard to see the pending UFAs Luke Schenn, Ryan O’Reilly, and Noel Acciari re-signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Usually, if players are going to re-sign, it’s already done by this point.

Do Tyson Jost and Victor Olofsson still fit in the Buffalo Sabres plans?

Joe Yerdon: Wonder how Zemgus Girgensons signing a one-year contract extension for year affects pending RFA forward Tyson Jost. It will be interesting.

Jost would be in battle for game time and although he said at the end of the season that he wants to be back but have to wonder if playing time uncertainty will change his feelings.

Joe Yerdon: Have to wonder if/where forward Victor Olofsson fits in as part of the team going forward.

Both Jiri Kulich and Matthew Savoie will be pushing for a roster spot at training camp. Olofsson has a year left on his contract and could be used as a trade chip.

The Philadelphia Flyers are looking for another first-round pick

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said on 32 Thoughts that he thinks the Philadelphia Flyers are ready to make moves and added that “I did have a couple teams tell me they do think the Flyers will have at least one more first-round pick than they already have.”

The Flyers are scheduled to pick at No. 7 and No. 22.

Kevin Hayes has three years left at $7.1 million and has had his name in talks. Others who have come up include Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim and Scott Laughton.