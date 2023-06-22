NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks

Sam Montembeault Wants Extension With Canadiens

Arpon Basu of The Athletic: Basu writes the Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault is not interested in exploring free agency. He wants to remain with the Canadiens long-term.

Montembeault is coming off a stellar World Championships for Team Canada winning the Gold Medal. He is a year away from unrestricted free agency and if his performance continues, other teams around the league will want his services.

Though Montembeault could hit it big on the open market, he wants to remain in Montreal and hopes when eligible come July 1st to sign an extension to the team is also open to it. General manager Kent Hughes seems to be.

Vancouver’s Trade Chips

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: Drance writes the Canucks have a busy offseason ahead even with the buyout of Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Vancouver has needs to fill but also has trade chips on their roster that could help them upgrade quickly.

J.T. Miller – Miller’s name continues to be in the rumor mill. He just signed that seven-year, $56 million deal. As Drance writes the Penguins were one of the teams interested in Miller. He is still a good player but will his $8.5 million signing bonus scare teams away?

Conor Garland – Garland’s name continues to be on the block as it was this time last year. He is second on the Cancuks at five-on-five scoring and is primarily a perimeter player. He has not quite found a home in Vancouver so if the team is looking to move cap money around Garland might be it.

Brock Boeser – Boeser’s name continues to be on the block as well. Though he has rescinded his trade request, the Canucks have a valuable trade asset in Boeser.

Tyler Myers – It does not appear Myers will be a moveable asset this offseason because of his contract and what he is owed in real money. But that could change at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

Nils Hoglander – As Drance writes Hoglander is most likely coming back because he is RFA without arbitration rights. Though the Cancuks could get a nice haul for him as teams are interested in his ability to win puck battles for being a smaller player.

11th Overall Pick – As Drance notes the pick should be off the table. However, it will be coveted by teams if the Canucks look to upgrade.