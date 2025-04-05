NHL Rumors: CBA Talks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the New York Islanders

CBA talks will be quiet

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that the NHL and NHLPA started CBA negotiations on Tuesday in New York and continued Thursday. Both sides have said these talks will be quiet and they won’t comment publicly. If the NHL or NHLPA publicly comment, it will likely mean that someone went off the rails. There is no timeline on when things could get done, according to a source.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have draft picks to move, but don’t expect an offer sheet

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: The Pittsburgh Penguins have 11 draft picks for the 2025 draft and they’ll likely be looking to move some as they’re looking to get back into the playoffs next season. GM Kyle Dubas will be looking for young, NHL-ready players.

If the New York Rangers finished in the bottom 13, they’ll have the option to send the Penguins their 2025 first-round pick or an unprotected 2026. The Rangers have until 48 hours before to let the Penguins know their plans.

Forward Boko Imama is done for the season with a bicep injury and is a pending UFA. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they brought him back, as they appreciate his toughness and the energy he brings to the team.

Don’t think the Penguins will be looking to sign anyone to an offer sheet this offseason.

The Penguins were interested in Cornell free agent forward Dalton Bancroft but signed with the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

The New York Islanders and Anthony Duclair will need to figure it out

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: So New York Islanders coach Patrick Roy laid into forward Anthony Duclair after Tuesday night’s loss, calling his play “god-awful.” After the two talked, Duclair took a leave of absence from the team.

Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello knew he was hiring a fiery head coach, but he must not have liked how this discord went viral.

Lamoriello signed Duclair to a four-year deal this past offseason with the blessing of Roy, who coached him in the QMJHL. Duclair returned from missing 29 games (torn groin) just before Christmas but hasn’t looked the same since returning.

Duclair has three years left. Roy signed a multi-year extension and isn’t going anywhere. The 82-year-old Lamoriello may have one year left. The sides will need to figure it out. They have a lot of work to do this offseason to get back to the playoffs next year.

