NHL Rumors: Central Division and College Free Agents

An NHL free agent look at the Central Division

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report: Looking at each team in the Central Division and what are their big free agent decisions.

Arizona Coyotes – Forward Christian Fischer will be an RFA. He’ll likely be qualified but will they want to go long-term? He’s never hit his stride offensively.

Chicago Blackhawks – RFAs Philipp Kurashev and Ian Mitchell should be brought back and they won’t be on big commitments.

Colorado Avalanche – Evan Rodrigues has been a deal at $2 million but can they afford to keep him? They have $13 million in projected space with only 13 players under contract,

Dallas Stars – Trade deadline acquisitions Evgenii Dadonov and Max Domi are pending UFAs. Can they get Dadonov to re-sign at a fair price?

Minnesota Wild – Goaltender Filip Gustavsson has a save percentage at just under .930 this season and is a pending RFA. Do they go bridge or longer-term? Marc-Andre Fleury has one year left on his deal.

Nashville Predators – Cody Glass is a pending RFA and may not get qualified when Barry Trotz takes over.

St. Louis Blues – Do they bring back Thomas Greiss to back up Jordan Binnington?

Winnipeg Jets – Pierre-Luc Dubois is a year away from being a UFA, but talk of extending or trading will be there this offseason.

College free agent who could sign with an NHL team

Steve Ellis of the Daily Faceoff: Looking at some college free agents that could draw some NHL interest.

Jake Livingstone – D – Minnesota State University – One of the best college free agents and at 24 years old, he could have the ability to make an NHL roster next season. The Vancouver Canucks are one of the teams he’s been linked to.

Rick Dhaliwal: Have been hearing lots of teams interested in Livingstone. As of now, not sounding like there is a potential deal with the Canucks.

Akito Hirose – D – Minnesota State University – Some scouts prefer Hirose over Livingstone. Has one more year of college eligibility.

Jason Polin – RW – Western Michigan University – A pure goal-scorer but his ceiling may be a depth, bottom-six scorer.

Ryan McAllister – LW – Western Michigan University – 13 goals, 49 points in 39 games as a freshman. No rush for him to sign with three years of eligibility left.

Austen Swankler – C – Bowling Green – Two years of eligibility left, so may not go pro yet.

Collin Graf – RW – Quinnipiac University – A few scouts see him with top-six upside. 20 goals and 35 assists in 37 games. One of the better free agent skaters.

David Silye – C – Minnesota State University – A breakout year with 23 goals and 13 assists. The 24-year-old has one more year of eligibility.