NHL Rumors: Changes Coming For The Calgary Flames This Offseason

Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Herald: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving said he hasn’t spoken with ownership yet about his future with the organization.

Treliving has two years left on his contract but could be part of the change that is coming and needed. If he is back, there will be changes to their core.

For the Seattle Kraken expansion draft, captain Mark Giordano could be exposed.

Forward Johnny Gaudreau has a year left on his contract but Treliving wouldn’t say that working out a contract extension for him is a top priority.

Treliving when asked if the Flames could be Stanley Cup contenders with a simple “retool.”

“Well, we have to make changes. The answer is, as we’re currently constructed, no. We have to make some changes to our team. How deep those changes will go, we’ll have to determine that. It’s easy to say, ‘Let’s go and blow it up and get rid of everybody and start afresh.’ I think there are some really good pieces here. We have to find a way to continue to add core pieces to this team, but we have to find ways to make it a deeper team. It’s one thing to look on paper and say we’ve got some depth, which I thought this year, but it has to manifest itself to produce and make you a deeper team. “Where we change and how deep we change is probably going to be something we discuss over the course of the next few days.”

Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Herald: It is possible that Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano is left unprotected for the expansion draft and could be selected by the Seattle Kraken. Giordano realizes what could happen but hopes he is able to remain in Calgary.

“Not to get into it too much, but I have a pretty good relationship with Tre where we will talk about it, I’m sure, over the next little bit,” he added later. “There are certain situations where you have to be an adult about it and know that there are certain things that have to happen. That’s all I’m really going to say about it, but I think Tre and I have a good enough relationship where we’ll have some good conversations, for sure.”

GM Brad Treliving could work out a deal with the Kraken to not select Giordano if he is left unprotected. The Kraken could have more interest in Oliver Kylington or Derek Ryan than Giordano anyways.

Daniel Austin of the Calgary Herald: Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau is eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason and said that he would love to figure something out.

“If (Flames GM Brad Treliving) and the owners are happy with the way I’ve played here the past six, seven years and it’s something we can figure out this upcoming summer, I would love to do that,” Gaudreau said. “I love the city of Calgary. I love playing here. I don’t think I’ve ever once said I haven’t wanted to be here. “The guys in the locker room are great in there and I’ve always enjoyed my time here.”

Change is coming to the Flames this offseason and could that include Gaudreau. There are some who believe Gaudreau wants to return to the East Coast and play for a U.S. team. He would be a UFA after next season and they can’t lose him for nothing. He is on their “to-do list” this offseason.