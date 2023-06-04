NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Edmonton Oilers

Potential trade targets for the Chicago Blackhawks if looking to acquire an extra asset

Scott Powers of The Athletic: The Chicago Blackhawks have some extra salary cap space to use to their advantage, to acquire some extra assets from teams looking to clear some cap space. Potential targets include:

Conor Garland – Vancouver Canucks – Three years left at $4.95 million per.

Tyler Myers – Vancouver Canucks – One year left at $6 million.

Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks – Two years left at $6.65 million per.

Anthony Mantha – Washington Capitals – One year left at $5.7 million.

Matt Grzelcyk – Boston Bruins – One year left at $3,687,500.

Josh Bailey – New York Islanders – One year left at $5 million.

Cal Petersen – Los Angeles Kings – Two years left at $5 million.

Barclay Goodrow – New York Rangers – Four years left at $3,641,667 per.

Marco Scandella – St. Louis Blues – One year left at $4 million.

Cody Ceci – Edmonton Oilers – Two years left at $3.25 million per.

The Blackhawks may not have to add veteran leadership to help mentor Connor Bedard

Jay Zawaski of All CHGO: The Chicago Blackhawks don’t need to bring in a veteran presence to help mentor Connor Bedard, they already have that in place.

Defenseman Seth Jones made the jump from Junior hockey with the Portland Winterhawks to the NHL on the Nashville Predators blue line. Now, Bedard is a small forward. Enter 5 foot 8 forward Tyler Johnson. Defenseman Connor Murphy can help Bedard adjust to living in Chicago and dealing with the media. If teams want to take liberties on Bedard, the Blackhawks have Murphy, Jarred Tinordi and Reese Johnson.

The Oilers need for a top-four upgrade but free agent options and cap space may not allow it

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers need to upgrade their top four on the blue line. To do so, they’ll need to move someone and their salary out. Signs point to Cody Ceci and his two years at $3.25 million as being one option.

Kailer Yamamoto and his $3.1 million is another candidate to clear cap space. He hasn’t produced enough to remain in the top-six and he can be replaced by someone like Warren Foegele, Dylan Holloway, or possibly Raphael Lavoie.

Ceci didn’t have a great season and played through an injury for most of the season. Maybe he can heal up and return to his previous form. Maybe another team comes calling thinking the same.

Top pending right-handed UFA defensemen include Damon Severson, Scott Mayfield, Matt Dumba, John Klingberg, Radko Gudas and Justin Holl. Some of these will get more than Ceci’s $3.25 million.