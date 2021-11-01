NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Edmonton Oilers

Olczyk the frontrunner in Chicago?

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun: Eddie Olczyk appears to be the leading candidate to take over Stan Bowman’s role with the Chicago Blackhawks. Kevin Weekes could be another GM candidate. The Blackhawks are putting their list of GM candidates together, and their new GM may have to start looking for a new coach.

Will the Oilers look at upgrading in net, or adding some depth by the deadline?

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Edmonton Oilers believe in their goalie tandem of Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen. They may consider upgrading in net this, but it’s unlikely to happen.

Marc-Andre Fleury and John Gibson are two goaltenders who have come up in the rumor mill. Fleury is a pending UFA with a $7 million cap hit. Gibson has five years left at $6.4 million and a 10-team no-trade clause.

If the Blackhawks season continues down the same path, Fleury may be okay with moving on before the end of the season. Acquiring cost may not be that high. Given the Oilers cap situation, they may need to include Koskinen, which would likely need a sweetener.

Have heard the asking price Gibson could be four assets. Koskinen’s salary, a roster player like a Kailer Yamamoto, a top prospect, and a first-round pick.

Jesse Puljujarvi may now rank ahead of Yamamoto. The Oilers may not be in a rush to move Yamamoto in a trade. They aren’t trading Evan Bouchard.

The Oilers would need to be blown away in a trade offer for defenseman Tyson Barrie or forward Zack Kassian.

It would be a surprise if they wouldn’t offer their 2022 first-round pick. Maybe they would consider moving prospects Dylan Hollow, Philip Broberg or Xavier Bourgault. Think they’d prefer not to trade Holloway though.

Before the trade deadline, they could use a top-nine forward or defenseman for added depth in case of injury.

Signing Puljujarvi or Yamamoto to long-term extensions won’t be easy given their cap situation. They have 17 players under contract for next season at $75.3 million. Bouchard will need an extension soon to, so Barrie or Kassion may need to be moved at some point. Barrie carries a $4.5 million for another two seasons.

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson might be a fit, but the Oilers would need to include Barrie or move him somewhere else.