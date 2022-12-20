NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the New York Rangers

The Rangers make sense for Patrick Kane

Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports: Patrick Kane hasn’t made any decisions on his playing future. There are some within the Chicago Blackhawks who think he’ll stay past the trade deadline, and there are others who don’t think he will.

If Kane decides he wants a trade by the deadline, the New York Rangers make sense.

The Blackhawks will likely be looking for a Claude Giroux-type package – a first-round pick, a former first-round Owen Tippett, and a third-round pick. Kane might give the Blackhawks multiple teams he’d be interested in, which would increase the return.

The Blackhawks could retain salary, and the Rangers could possibly get a third team involved. The Rangers have young players who have been underperforming so far this season. They have two first-round picks this year.

Would the Rangers be willing to include K’Andre Miller or Braden Schneider? Doubt it. Would they be willing to include Filip Chytil, Kaapo Kakko or Alexis Lafreniere?

Not a slamdunk that Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews will waive their NMC by the trade deadline

TSN: Chris Johnston was on TSN’s Overdrive talking about how he thinks the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane situation will play out.

** NHL Rumors.com transcription

“Well, it’s probably going to be the major storyline league-wide when we come back from the holiday break, I would think how that just manifests itself. At this point in time, I don’t know for sure they want to out, and probably nights like they had , being on the wrong end of a 7-1 game, that might help the process along.

So at its peak, I can’t imagine it’s much fun when you’ve had the success they’ve had. Being in the later stages of their career at this point, whether or not they want to endure more of that. They both have no-movement clauses. I don’t think it’s a slam dunk at either will waive that clause.

It’s hard to know as those conversations haven’t really been going on. I think that the team and their agents have kind of made a deal, let’s revisit this in January. Let’s see where we’re at then.

Where it’s difficult, let’s say Kane in particular cause I think, while he’s had an off-year production-wise, probably this stage in his career might be more sought after. I think it’s fair to say. For him, if he waives his no-movement clause for March 3rd, is he signing another extension as part of that or is he kind of going the Claude Giroux route where Claude spends his whole career in Philadelphia, he goes for a couple months to Florida. That doesn’t end up the way he wants it, now he has to move again to Ottawa. I don’t know how appealing that is for someone like Patrick Kane.

So I think those dynamics will be important as we get close to that deadline. Which teams are involved? If they’re maybe willing to include some kind of extension as part of that trade. It’s a little easier to waive the clause in-season if you know you’re going to be somewhere for at least a couple years.

So, I don’t have a read on the situation just yet, but I don’t think, it’s certainly not a 100 percent slam dunk that they’re both moved. I just think that there’s a chance they play out the year and maybe move as free agents on their own timetable in July.”