NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks And The Boston DeBrusk

Are the phones ringing for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: Kyle Davidson wants to be active in his first NHL Trade Deadline. Other general managers are a little scared to jump in the pool. All it may take is one trade to loosen things up.

Players like Marc-Andre Fleury and Dylan Strome are still being shopped. The normal initial asks on Calvin de Haan and Dominik Kubalik are second-round picks but expect give there.

Teams are kicking the tires at Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews but that appears to just be fodder at this point. Now, a player like Ryan Carpenter is almost certain to be moved for a late-round pick. It is just a matter of when.

The Chicago Blackhawks would want a king’s ransom for Kane and it appears like he is staying in Chicago anyway. Now, Artur Kayumov is the one to keep an eye on. Does he sign an entry-level deal with his KHL season over? His hockey future will be discussed in the coming weeks. That should be interesting.

Jake DeBrusk and the Boston Bruins again

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey NOW: With a slightly struggling Jake DeBrusk, does Don Sweeney still pull the trigger on a deal? After all, DeBrusk did request for a trade all the way back in November.

Despite the one point in the last six games, the right-winger does fit in well with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. DeBrusk is still engaged, creating chances, and not making many mistakes. With Elliotte Friedman believing the forward is staying, that does appear to limit what Boston may do.

Now, it is clear that Sweeney could walk away from DeBrusk’s qualifying offer of $4 million. He has walked away from Ondrej Kase and Nick Ritchie before. That makes sense as Sweeney tries to squeeze one last run. DeBrusk appears likely to be playing for his next deal somewhere else. If that is not enough motivation…

That appears to be the Boston mindset on the winger anyway.