NHL Rumors: Semyon Varlamov, Filip Forsberg, Andrew Copp, and the Colorado Avalanche

Varlamov’s value may be higher now than in the offseason

Andrew Gross of Newsday: The New York Islanders have been rotating goaltender Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov of late. Is the trade market for Varlamov growing as the deadline draws near? His value could be higher now than in the offseason.

Sorokin is seven-year younger and has two years left at $4 million per. Varlamov has another year at $5 million.

Predators hoping to talk with Forsberg again

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators GM David Poile on 102.5 The Game said that he was hoping to speak with Filip Forsberg‘s agents again yesterday. He adds that they “haven’t reached the right number yet. It’s as simple as that.”

Alex Daugherty: “I assume the number he’s referring to is the term. At this point, that has to be the only sticking point, right? Unless the values are just way off.”

What will the Jets do with Copp?

TSN: The Winnipeg Jets expect pending UFA Andrew Copp to be back in the lineup on Friday. The Jets are still in the playoff race, and his health is a concern according to Darren Dreger.

“Do you hold him as an own rental and let him potentially walk, leave the organization for free at the end of the season or do you take what you can get at the trade deadline? I know Colorado, the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins are among those with interest.”

A little more room for Claude Giroux

TSN: With the trading of Tyson Jost to the Minnesota Wild for Nico Sturm, and the acquisition of Josh Manson, the Colorado Avalanche got a little more physical and gained some more salary cap space to remain in the bidding for Philadelphia Flyers pending UFA Claude Giroux if he so decides to waive his no-movement clause according to Chris Johnston.

“So at this stage there is no indication that is his preferred destination, but the Avalanche are lurking and waiting and looking to make an addition up their forward ranks.”