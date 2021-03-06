NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks and the Ottawa Senators

Seabrook doesn’t need to be protected for the expansion, so another blue line decision emerges

Jimmy Greenfield: With Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook basically retiring and going on the LTIR for the remainder of his contract, the Blackhawks won’t need to protect him for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

The Blackhawks can protect Duncan Keith, Connor Murphy and either Nikita Zadorov or Calvin de Haan.

Would guess that they would protect Zadorov and either expose de Haan and his $4.55 million cap hit or try to trade him before.

Should the Senators go long-term with Batherson?

TSN 1200 Radio: Pierre McGuire was on TSN 1200 talking about Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson and how they should look to sign him to a long-term deal and not a bridge deal.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“He could be a 30-plus goal guy because he knows were to go without puck, and he knows were to go with the puck. His release point is really quick. Whether he’s on his forhand or his backhand. And he’s strong enough and big enough he can create some space for himself as well. He’s really smart.”

When asked if he’d commit to him long-term, six-plus years, McGuire says.

“Yes, I wouldn’t go with a bridge contract one that player cause it’s going to cost you too much money. Especially this guy that is a goal scorer, if he rings it up. But I’m really comfortable, I see a trend evolving with him in terms of establishing himself and scoring areas, and the shot is not going to get worse, it’s only going to get better. And once the team gets stronger around him, and it will, the team is going to get better just because of the way it’s going to be built, I can’t see how he’s not going to continue to score. So if you just say for the sake of argument he’s a 25 – 35 goal scorer per season, I don’t see how you cannot sign that person to a long-term extension.”

Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk are obviously, would put (Josh) Norris in that category.