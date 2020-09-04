NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the San Jose Sharks

To buyout Olli Maatta or not

Scott Powers of The Athletic: The Chicago Blackhawks would save about $3.4 million in each of the next two seasons – about $5.4 million total over the next four years – if they bought out defenseman Olli Maatta.

Multiple sources said that before the season resumed in August that it would have been a good bet that he would be bought out, but now it may be a little more complicated. When paired with Slater Koekkoek they were really good.

The Blackhawks do have a good of young defensemen that are getting closer. Koekkoek is an RFA and may not be back. If the Blackhawks are wanting a better chance at winning, keeping both for next season makes sense.

Potential trade targets for the San Jose Sharks

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: Looking at teams that are already eliminated from the playoffs that could be potential trade partners for the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks biggest offseason needs are a goaltender and a right winger who is preferably right-handed.

Toronto Maple Leafs – Frederik Andersen, William Nylander and Alex Kerfoot. Would assume they talked to the Leafs about Kasperi Kapanen before he was dealt to the Penguins. If the Leafs moved Nylander they’d want a top-four defenseman. Though the Leafs would need to move more salary, would Brent Burns work?

Pittsburgh Penguins – Matt Murray, Patric Hornqvist and Nick Bjugstad. If acquired Murray, finding a salary that would work could be a challenge. Would a Kevin Labanc for Hornqvist deal work?

Calgary Flames – Johnny Gaudreau. Doubtful the Flames would trade Gaudreau to another team in the Pacific Division. Could cost Timo Meier, a 2020 or 2021 first round pick, and another asset – maybe Labanc or a top prospect.

Montreal Canadiens – Joel Armia. He may be a target but it would be about moving Marc-Edouard Vlasic‘s remaining six years at $7 million. The Sharks may need to sweeten the pot.

New York Rangers – Alexandar Georgiev and Ryan Strome (RFAs). Georgiev is still unproven and may not make sense. Labanc could be of interest for Rangers. The Rangers my want picks and prospects if they moved Strome.

Carolina Hurricanes – James Reimer. May only cost a mid-round pick.

Nashville Predators – Colton Sissons and Kyle Turris. Don’t really see a match for the Sharks.