NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks – Bonus Overage, Tyler Johnson and Alex DeBrincat

Blackhawks bonus overage

Cap Friendly: With Kirby Dach‘s season over, they will have a bonus overage penalty of $237,500 for next season.

Kirby Dach $212,500 for TOI top 6

Alex Vlasic $25,000 for 5 games played

Will Tyler Johnson be back with the Blackhawks next season?

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: The Chicago Blackhawks acquired Tyler Johnson last offseason from the Tampa Bay Lightning, but he missed four months of the season. Johnson said he’ll be talking to GM Kyle Johnson about what he wants out of him for next season.

If the Blackhawks decide to trade Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane this offseason, Johnson’s veteran role may be important to the Blackhawks. If the Blackhawks keep both Toews and Kane, they could look at trading or buyout Johnson. He was two years left at $5 million per.

Johnson when asked if he thinks he’s going to be back.

“That’s something I have to talk with Kyle about,” he said. “That’s a pretty tough question for me to answer. But I’m happy here. I’m happy with the group. And I’m happy with what can happen. I just have to talk to him.”

Alex DeBrincat open to talking about a contract extension

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: Alex DeBrincat will be finishing his fifth season with the Blackhawks without realy playoff berth and they could be a few more years away from a playoff seed.

He’s had a success individual season playing with Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome and earned his second 40-goal goal season.

He has another year left on his contract at a $6.4 million salary cap hit and is eligible to sign a contract extension in July. DeBrincat said that GM Kyle Davidson will “have a lot of things to do probably before” before getting to him, but he would open to the idea about talking contract extension this offseason.

Strome is a pending RFA and the odds seem to be 50-50 at best that he is re-signed at $4 million or more.