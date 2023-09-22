NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, and the Nashville Predators

No PTOs for the Blackhawks but they’ll be eyeing waivers

Mario Tirabassi: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said that they likely won’t be signing any “established NHL players” to PTOs for training camp.

Ben Pope: Blackhawks GM Davidson said they could possibly select someone off waivers as training camps progress. They were successful last year with defenseman Jared Tinordi.

Julian McKenzie of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Calgary Flames should be looking for an NHL-caliber right winger or a high draft pick and a prospect if they are to trade defenseman Noah Hanifin. Teams are more desperate at the trade deadline compared to now. Cap space for teams can be an issue heading into camp. Finding a team that is interested in signing Hanifin long-term and him signing their long-term term raises the price. Hanifin will most likely start the year with the Flames.

If the Flames are able to re-sign Elias Lindholm, it shows they are going to keep trying to win.

If the Flames are out of the playoffs come trade deadline in March, could see the Flames trading pending UFAs Mikael Backlund, Nikita Zadorov, and Chris Tanev.

The Nashville Predators will eventually have some big decisions in net, but not just yet

Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean: Nashville Predators goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov‘s name came up in the rumor mill before the draft in June, but it wasn’t like they were looking to trade him.

“I did have Askarov’s name out there,” new Predators general manager Barry Trotz said. “If you’re trying to move up in the draft as far as I wanted to, that’s going to take your best prospect. I was going, ‘I got good goalies but I could use a young center man that could be dynamic.’

“I had to keep his name out there.”

Goaltender Juuse Saros has two years left on his contract at $5 million and GM Barry Trotz said he plans on reaching out to Saros’ agents this week to talk about the future.

“There’s nothing to say that we can’t have Saros and Askarov,” Trotz said. “You don’t have to move one of those guys.”