NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres

TSN: Darren Dreger when asked if we will see a Duncan Keith trade soon to Edmonton or Seattle, and other blue line notes for the Oilers.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I think that is the best way to describe it, likely, but nothing is imminent at this point. Stan Bowman the general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks wants to do what’s best for Duncan Keith in this situation. I mean when this guy’s career ends is going straight to the Hall of Fame. But it has to be right for the Hawks as well.

The Edmonton Oilers would like to bring Duncan Keith into the mix. I mean, talk about an experienced blue line.

It sounds like they are getting close on Adam Larsson and sealing up an extension there.

You’ve got Oscar Klefbom who is still in recovery after having shoulder surgery. He could be back in the NHL as early as late September, maybe early October.

I’m told that Ken Holland will also meet with CAA Hockey who represent Tyson Barrie about a potential extension, keeping him with the Oilers week.

So that blue line in Edmonton could look a lot different.”