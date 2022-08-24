NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Chicago Blackhawks trading Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews likely won’t happen until closer to the trade deadline. Blackhawks fans, enjoy them while they are here.

The signing of Jack Johnson means they don’t have to rush a defenseman who isn’t ready. Having those defensemen play a bigger role in the AHL is better than playing third-line minutes or less on a bad team.

Neither of Kane or Toews really wants to leave and have wondered about them re-signing with the Blackhawks like Patrice Bergeron did with the Boston Bruins for $2.5 million-plus. One problem is that Kane could still be in the $8 to $10 million range next year.

Can’t see the Blackhawks wanting to have $4 million in dead money for the next eight seasons just to trade Seth Jones. Jones won’t be traded.

Toews play this season could determine if they could get a first-round pick for him at the deadline. His cap hit could hinder his trade value.

The starting point for Kane would have to be at least a first-round pick and a quality prospect or a young player. If Kane only wants to go to one or two teams like Claude Giroux did this past trade deadline, the return could be underwhelming.

Do the Oilers need a defenseman over Patrick Kane?

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: John Shannon on Bob Stauffer’s Oilers Now radio show says the Oilers need help on the blue line rather than a forward like Patrick Kane.

“If you think that the Oilers are that close to a Stanley Cup, does Patrick Kane put you over the top? My thought process would be a defenceman rather than another forward. Goal scoring is not going to be the problem for this hockey club. The issue for this club — as it has been for the last couple of years — is how to keep the puck out of the net at key times. For the most part they’ve done a pretty good job. Jack Campbell is going to address some of those issues. But I still think they need another defenceman before they need another forward.”

Stauffer thinks that the cost for Kane could be a 2023 first-round pick, salary in Jesse Puljujarvi or Warren Foegele, and a few prospects but not Philip Broberg, Dylan Holloway, Reid Schaefer or Xavier Bourgault.

Shannon adds that Kane may not even want to play in Edmonton.