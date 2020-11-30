NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks – Kane, Toews, Keith, and Seabrook

Scott Powers of The Athletic: Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Jonathan Toews all have no-movement clauses. No one from the group has shown an interest in being traded and GM Stan Bowman said back in October that he isn’t going to ask any of the four any time soon if they would waive it.

“Not right now, I am not,” Bowman said in October when asked whether he expected to explore those trades.

A league source said that he agrees with Bowman’s comments: “I believe them when they say they’re not going to.”

Now, if the Blackhawks were to explore the idea, the question of their value was posed to a few sources and executives.

Patrick Kane – A $10.5 million salary cap hit for the next three years but a salary of $7 million, $6.9 million and $6.9 million. The 32-year old still holds a ton of value. Source thinks they could get a first-round pick and a top ‘A’ prospect, or a first and a couple of second-round picks.

Duncan Keith – Three years left at a $5,538,462 million cap but salaries of $2.65 million, $2.1 million and $1.6 million. Still has some value, especially if looking at the cash side of things. Can play in the top four, a four to six defenseman on the top teams. Souce doesn’t think he’d ever want to leave Chicago. Return could be a middle-six forward and some prospects. Retaining some cap hit could increase the return.

Brent Seabrook – Four years left a $6.975 million salary cap hit with salaries of $5 million, $6 million, $5 million and $4.5 million. Even if retaining 50 percent teams still may not be interested. Source says maybe Seattle in the expansion draft if he’d waive and would need to send a big package. Another said would have to include a first-round pick and more. Another source said to include a first and ‘A’ prospect.

Jonathan Toews – Three years left a $10.5 million cap hit with salaries of $7 million, $6.9 million and $6.9 million. Kane may have more value than Toews. Most teams wouldn’t be able to fit in the cap hit without some retention. The return would depend on how much salary is retained according to the sources. A couple of prospects, or prospects and a high draft pick.