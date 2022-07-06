NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, Matt Murray, John Gibson, Clayton Keller and the San Jose Sharks

Blackhawks looking for picks and prospects … Not getting much interest in Strome and Kubalik

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson will be looking to add more draft picks and prospects.

It’s not known if they’ll end up moving Alex DeBrincat. They did talk to the Philadelphia Flyers but they don’t want to move their No. 5 pick.

They are trying to trade the RFA rights to Dylan Strome and Dominik Kubalik. Teams don’t appear to be willing to give up a mid-round pick for either. Teams basically know the Blackhawks don’t plan on qualifying them, making them unrestricted free agents. Strome is 25 and owed a $3.6 million qualifying offer. Kubalik is 27 and owed $4 million.

Strome hasn’t had much trade interest all season. Kubalik is coming off a disappointing season.

Quicks on DeBrincat, Jones, Murray, Gibson, Keller and the Sharks

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: It’s doubtful the Montreal Canadiens will trade the first overall pick. The New Jersey Devils at No. 2 and the Ottawa Senators at No. 7 are listening. The Canadiens want another top-10 pick.

Chicago Blackhawks Alex DeBrincat could be the biggest name on the trade market. He has a $6.4 million cap hit next year and is two years away from being a UFA.

Also keep an eye on Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones. His eight-year, $9.5 million cap hit, kicks in next season. The Blackhawks would have to retain salary and that is a long-time to carry a retained salary.

There are several teams that are looking for help in net and Matt Murray has some buzz. He has two years left at $6.25 million per.

The Anaheim Ducks may be looking to get John Gibson‘s five-year, $6.5 million cap hit off the books. He has a no-movement clause.

Don’t see the Arizona Coyotes wanting to move Clayton Keller.

David Quinn and Joe Sacco could be coaching candidates for the San Jose Sharks.